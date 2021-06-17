CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $12,661.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00142389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00177059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.97 or 0.00935410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,223.94 or 1.00254543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002930 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

