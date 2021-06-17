QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Brian Modoff Sells 1,510 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Modoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20.

QCOM opened at $134.95 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

