Digiwage (WAGE) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. Digiwage has a market cap of $69,983.48 and $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

