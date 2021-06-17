FLETA Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $15.04 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00061378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00766428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00083612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042641 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

