Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 120.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Diodes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,849 shares of company stock worth $9,832,216. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $77.53 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

