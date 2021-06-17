Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 1,930,073 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,930,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

ABEV opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

