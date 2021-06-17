iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Trading 4.4% Higher

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. 115,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 898,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20.

About iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

