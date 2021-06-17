Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Shares Down 0%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40. 414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aalberts in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

