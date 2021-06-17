Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 3,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Megaworld from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

