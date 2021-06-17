Culp (NYSE:CULP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Culp stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

