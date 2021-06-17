Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €69.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.74 ($86.76).

NDA stock opened at €79.00 ($92.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of €75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €52.74 ($62.05) and a twelve month high of €81.12 ($95.44).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

