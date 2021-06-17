Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 325 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 325 price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 343.92.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

