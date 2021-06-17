CDK Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,161 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,470% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 call options.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CDK Global by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

