Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $231.26 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

