Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TGT opened at $231.26 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.
In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.