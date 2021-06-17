Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $534.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $409.17 and a one year high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

