Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 169.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,670. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $223.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.10.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.