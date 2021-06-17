Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,102 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.