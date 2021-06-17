Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 150,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

