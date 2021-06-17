Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Republic International by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 156,709 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 704,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,346,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

