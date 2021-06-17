Atb Cap Markets Downgrades HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Underperform

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32. HEXO has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $866.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth about $4,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 734.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.