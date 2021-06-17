Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Open Lending posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

LPRO stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

