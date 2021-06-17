Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,651 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 53.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $210.43 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

