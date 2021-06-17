Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $337,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $1,366.30 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $810.59 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,189.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

