Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of KLA worth $621,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $315.90 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

