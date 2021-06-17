Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Plug Power by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,527,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

