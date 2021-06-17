Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $109.93 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

