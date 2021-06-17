Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $31,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AGCO by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $125.61 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

