Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $256.40 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

