Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,056 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

