Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.96. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 32,724 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

