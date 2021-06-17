Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.96. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 32,724 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.
Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.