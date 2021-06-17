Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Raised by Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

NYSE:NTR opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 287.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.