Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $122,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 63,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

