Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTIN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84.

