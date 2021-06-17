Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $127,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06.

