Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,036 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,332,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 158,766 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $6,784,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

