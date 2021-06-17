Geode Capital Management LLC Has $581.60 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $581,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

