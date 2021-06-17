Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Senior Officer Sells C$10,360.00 in Stock

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Senior Officer Franco Sciannamblo sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$10,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$179,198.40.

Franco Sciannamblo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Franco Sciannamblo sold 300 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total transaction of C$4,482.00.

Shares of Y stock opened at C$14.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$404.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13. Yellow Pages Limited has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$15.20.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.