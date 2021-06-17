Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 20,509 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO opened at $101.07 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

