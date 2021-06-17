Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CTO Christine Collins Sells 40,000 Shares

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APPS stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

