Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-61.05 million.

Several research firms recently commented on JG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $370.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Mobile will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

