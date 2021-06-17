Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE KMX opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

