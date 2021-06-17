Susan Helfrick Sells 18,646 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHWY opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

