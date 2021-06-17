Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells $1,037,428.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.00, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.42. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

