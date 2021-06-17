The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-200 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.