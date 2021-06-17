The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-200 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

