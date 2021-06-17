Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Sells $734,854.34 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMSI opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 881.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

