Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill Sells 15,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward L. Cahill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00.

PHR stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after acquiring an additional 305,477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Phreesia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

