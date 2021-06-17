Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of TESSCO Technologies worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.12.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

