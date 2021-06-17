Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,014 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Cadence Design Systems worth $687,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,737,000 after acquiring an additional 509,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,707,556. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

CDNS opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

