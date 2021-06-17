Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,622 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 73,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

