Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,282,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,113,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,874,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,593,000 after buying an additional 179,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 139,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

